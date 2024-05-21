Cornette is not a fan of Mercedes Mone’s recent performances

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Mercedes Mone’s recent performances on AEW TV.

Cornette on Mercedes Mone:

“First of all put your f’n hands down!

Why she got her God Damn hands, we’ve seen the rings that spell out ‘money talks’ or whatever.

Put your God Damn hands down!

It looks ridiculous and unnatural…

Why are you standing that way constantly?”

“Secondly go to acting school!

Or thirdly, hire you a writer to write some…oh I forgot Alexandra Pepperday is writing this sh-t!

What the f***!”

“They spent money for this girl to do promos on this TV and she can’t talk.”

– Jim Cornette [Cornette’s Drive-Thru]

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

