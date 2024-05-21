Braun Strowman set for first televised match in over a year next week

Braun Strowman will be involved in his first televised wrestling match in over a year next week on Monday Night Raw as he takes on Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh.

Strowman, who returned earlier this month after undergoing neck fusion surgery in June of last year, has not wrestled on television since May 1, 2023 when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy on Raw.

The former Universal champion wrestled a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 10 episode of Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Strowman has been targeting members of the Judgment Day since he returned and last night helped The Miz and R-Truth retain their World Tag Team titles against Finn Balor and McDonagh.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

