Anderson on MJF: “I think MJF is unlimited in what he can achieve in this business”

As seen during the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new world champion and MJF has not appeared on AEW television since the PPV. In March, MJF’s shoulder injury was said to have been “significant” and his recovery had reportedly been “progressing slower” than what was anticipated.

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com, Arn Anderson commented on former AEW world champion MJF’s future in the wrestling business…

“I think MJF is unlimited in what he can achieve in this business. You gotta take less chances in this business than a lot of these guys take and I’ve seen him do things. Were they spectacular? Yes. Were they athletic? Yes. Were they incredible? Yes. But did they particularly need it? and I’m using him as an example but it’s kind of a cross board. You just don’t beat your body up, you only got one to the point that before you know it, you’ve had a brilliant five-year career.”

