All Out 2024 moved to September 7

AEW has moved its All Out pay-per-view from Labor Day weekend to the following weekend. This is the first time that All Out will not take place during the first weekend of September that coincides with the holiday.

The September 7 move is to allow enough time between All In and All Out. All In will take place on August 25 from London’s Wembley Stadium. Last year the shows aired within a week of each other. It also means that with no holiday weekend, the show moves back a day and it’s now on a Saturday instead of Sunday.

With the show on Saturday, Collision will move to Friday for a rare head-to-head with Friday Night Smackdown. That Smackdown will be the last one on FOX before it moves to USA Network the following week. A live Rampage will air immediately after Collision.

All Out will take place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

