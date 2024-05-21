5/18/24 AEW Collision Viewership

The May 18th edition of AEW Collision drew 523,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. Rampage, which followed Collision on TNT, drew 391,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo. Wrestlenomics.com noted that Collision ranked #5 among cable originals for the day after an NHL playoff game (Canucks-Oilers) on ESPN (0.34), the PGA Championship on ESPN (0.31), Top Rank Boxing on ESPN (0.19), and Formula 1 on ESPN2 (0.19).

In a post via Twitter/X, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the numbers…

We celebrate the 5 year anniversary of AEW this SUNDAY #AEWDoN ppv! This past Saturday #AEWCollision on TNT had the biggest audience since September 2023!

It's great news; I was wondering where the fast nationals were! See you all for the go-home #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 21, 2024

