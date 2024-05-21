5/17/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown last Friday drew 2,186,000 viewers, up 58,000 viewers from the previous week which was a 2024 low. Smackdown had a 0.59 rating in 18-49, down from the 0.62 of last week, but still topped all of network television and was #4 for the night on all of television behind the NBA Playoffs. The NHL semi final match on TNT came close to beating Smackdown as well.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

