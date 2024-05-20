Xia Brookside signed a multi-year TNA contract

Former WWE development talent Xia Brookside has found her new home.

The former NXT U.K. star made her TNA debut at Hard To Kill back in January, where she participated in the Ultimate X ladder match. It was announced by TNA that Brookside had signed on and is officially a member of the TNA Knockouts division. She revealed during a recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful that she’s on a multi-year contract.

It is a multi-year. Honestly, I’m just very grateful for the opportunity. I signed right after Hard to Kill in January. So it was Hard to Kill Ultimate X Match that was terrifying because, I didn’t think we speak about it last time, but I’m scared of heights,” she said. “I’m scared of heights and it’s getting worse. I don’t know why. I don’t know why, it’s become a thing recently. But I’ve hidden it for my whole career. Nine years, I’ve hid the fact that I couldn’t stand on the top rope. Ultimate X, I didn’t have a choice. I had to get up there. Even when I was stood on the top rope, I couldn’t reach the rope. So I had to climb the silver thing and you’re looking out in the ring. So it’s a bigger drop when you’re looking outside of it and I had to climb up there. I was shaking. I was sweating. I felt so sick. Like I walked into the venue the day before and I was literally freaking out. So I don’t know how I made it through that match, but I did and I came out with a contract. So it was worth it.

