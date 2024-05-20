WWE Raw Results 5/20/24

The road to WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 begins wrapping up tonight!

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home” edition of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Awesome Truth defending the WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Judgment Day, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in non-title action, as well as Raw Semifinal action in the ongoing WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria and GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso scheduled.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 20, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/20/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary as we see shots from earlier today of “Main Event” Jey Uso, GUNTHER, IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria arriving to the building.

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Inside the arena, Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion to kick things off with non-title action in our opening contest. Before the match, Zayn cuts a “Mind, Body & Soul” promo, calling himself the soul, Chad Gable the mind and Bronson Reed the body heading into his triple-threat I-C title defense at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Zayn vows to retain the title and then the theme for his scheduled opponent for tonight’s first bout of the evening, Chad Gable hits. Out he comes accompanied by his fellow Alpha Academy members, taking exception to Zayn calling him manipulative. He says in reality, he’s too damn nice. He says he’s been too nice to Zayn and way too nice to the three Alpha Academy clowns with him.

Gable then takes a moment to dress each one down verbally, with Otis being the last in order, which he says was by design because Otis is by far the biggest loser of the bunch. Zayn says we’ve all heard enough of this. He has a question for the Alpha Academy. He asks how much longer are they going to deal with Chad Gable’s crap? Gable tells Zayn not to talk to Alpha Academy.

They have re-dedicated themselves to him. The fans boo and Gable says he’s sick and tired of Zayn talking about his heart and soul. He says it’s pathetic. He says he doesn’t have to pin Zayn for him to lose his title in Saudi Arabia, but he’s going to. He says he’s not only taking his title, but also his soul. Zayn says that’s all well and good, but the last he checked Saudi Arabia isn’t for another five days.

Zayn says the last he checked, he and Gable are scheduled for one-on-one competition tonight. Zayn says he’s dressed and ready to go, and so is Gable. He suggests they do it right here and right now. Gable proceeds to the ring as fans chant “Sami! Sami!” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Zayn goes to work on Gable with punches and then clotheslines him to the floor.

Alpha Academy comes to check on Gable, but he throws a fit on them. Cole yells “They were helping you!” as we fade into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Gable has taken over, as he is in the offensive lead in the ring. He connects with a suplex on Zayn. He looks for a top-rope head butt, but Zayn rolls out of the way. Zayn hits a clothesline and looks for his Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gable counters with a T-Bone suplex.

Gable then leaves Zayn throat-first over the middle ropes and purposely ties the referee up after telling Maxxine Dupri at ringside to slap Zayn. Dupri looks torn and ends up not doing it. Gable yells at her, asking what’s wrong with her before re-engaging in the action with Zayn. Zayn takes over again, but when they fight out to the floor, Gable uses Maxxine as a shield. Zayn is a gentleman, and it costs him, as Gable takes over.

We see Gable try the same thing with Akira Tozawa, setting Zayn up over the ropes and tying up the referee so he can get in a cheap shot. Tozawa, like Dupri, won’t do it. Gable calls them both losers and orders them to go to the back. They do. Gable turns around into a Blue Thunder Bomb from Zayn for a close two-count. Gable rolls out to the floor to recover and we see a QR code production glitch as we head into another mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Gable hitting repeated German suplexes. Zayn counters and hits one of his own and then a Michinoku Driver into a close two-count. Otis is shown watching on at ringside. Zayn looks for the Helluva Kick, but Gable catches his leg and transitions into an ankle lock. Zayn eventually makes it to the ropes and then rolls out to the floor. Gable ties up the ref as Otis stands over Zayn. Otis can’t do it, either.

Gable jumps out to the floor and rolls Zayn back in and then gets in Otis’ face and reads him with the riot act before slapping him across the face. He grabs the I-C title and heads into the ring, but Zayn snatches him up and connects with an exploder suplex in the corner. Zayn backs up for the Helluva Kick, but Otis hops on the apron and turns Zayn inside-out before the referee’s back. Gable follows up with a Chaos Theory into a bridge for the pin.

Winner: Chad Gable

Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon

An IYO SKY vignette airs with her boasting about how she is going to win the Queen of the Ring after beating Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals tonight. Cole and Pat McAfee run down the lineup for tonight as the official match graphics flash across the screen, and then we see Bron Breakker walking the halls backstage.

He makes his Raw debut when we return. When we return, Alpha Academy is being interviewed when an incident breaks out. The camera follows it and shows the LWO freaking out as one of the members appears to have been attacked. Back inside the arena, Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out he comes as McAfee barks like a dog on commentary.

Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent, NXT Level Up competitor, Kale Dixon. The bell sounds and off we go as McAfee lets out a few more loud barks on commentary. Breakker hesitates and then turns and sprints across the ring, running through Dixon with a spear. He then launches him out to the floor, runs around the ring, and sprint-spears him again.

Back in the ring, the ref stops the action to check on Dixon. He comes to the conclusion that he can’t continue and he calls the match off. Breakker argues the decision with the ref. The ref checks on Dixon again as Breakker looks pissed. The ref helps Dixon up, but Breakker sprints back-and-forth on the ring ropes before blasting through poor Dixon with another vicious spear.

He kicks him to the floor and grabs steel ring steps, but multiple referees come out and stops him. He then grabs a steel chair and blasts Dixon with it. Several additional officials and medics come out to check on Dixon and try and keep Breakker from inflicting more damage. Breakker turns and walks off as we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Queen Of The Ring

Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

When we return, we see Adam Pearce running with Kale Dixon on a stretcher that is being loaded into an ambulance. Breakker approaches him and Pearce demands an explanation. Breakker says Pearce can’t control him. He says Pearce didn’t pick him for King of the Ring and that’s on him. Back inside the arena, Cole and McAfee reset things and introduce a video package.

The video package tells how things led up to our Raw Semifinal bout in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring. Backstage live, Becky Lynch gives Lyra Valkyria some words of encouragement before her theme hits and she walks through the curtain. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion then heads to the ring for our third match of the evening.

Damage CTRL’s theme hits next and out comes IYO SKY accompanied by Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. She heads to the ring and then the bell sounds to get our lone Queen of the Ring bout of the evening officially off-and-running. Valkyria gets SKY down for a two-count early, and lets SKY know how close it was as we settle into a commercial break almost immediately into the start of this one.

Back from the break, we see that SKY has turned the tide and shifted the offensive momentum in her favor during the commercials. She is focusing her attack on the back of Valkyria. Lyra fights back with an assortment of kicks. She hits a high cross body splash off the top for a close two-count. She locks IYO up in a wild standing submission.

The two do some impressive chain wrestling and submission reversals. IYO sees her nose is bleeding and charges at Lyra. She knocks her out to the floor and lives up to her “Genius of the Sky” nickname with an impressive moonsault. On that note, we head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes QOTR bout continues.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

