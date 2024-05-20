WWE expanding relationship with Saudi Arabia, Eddie Kingston update

– Eddie Kingston has confirmed that he suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus. They will require surgery.

While Eddie had hoped to be back by All In: Wembley, his post-surgery recovery will likely mean he will be out closer to 9 months. If that timeline stands to be correct, Kingston would be out until January 2025.

Eddie commented, “This is part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.”

(PWinsider)

– TKO Group President Mark Shapiro has confirmed that WWE will expand its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Shapiro noted that the two sides will expand their current deal “in the next 6-12 months.”

(JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference)

