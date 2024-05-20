Updates on Allie (The Bunny) and Velvet Sky, match announced for Impact, more
– Allie (The Bunny) replied to some fans on IG asking if she’ll be coming back to wrestling or possibly go to NXT:
“I’m really not sure.
Never say never. I’m happy away for now.”
– Announced for Thursday….
THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNAiMPACT!@trentseven vs. @SpeedballBailey and the winner faces @MustafaAli_X for the X Divison Championship at #AgainstAllOdds! pic.twitter.com/NDRGiunXnK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 20, 2024
– Velvet Sky posted:
Babe squad in Jersey let’s gooo!! @Ashamae_Sebera @RealBrookeAdams @TheBarbieBlank
Thank you @GeorgeTahinos for the pic. pic.twitter.com/M8DNDzx5p1
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) May 20, 2024
– Photo from Ruby Soho’s wedding…
The girls ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNFAA77ORG
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) May 20, 2024