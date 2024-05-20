Updates on Allie (The Bunny) and Velvet Sky, match announced for Impact, more

May 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Allie (The Bunny) replied to some fans on IG asking if she’ll be coming back to wrestling or possibly go to NXT:

“I’m really not sure.
Never say never. I’m happy away for now.”

– Announced for Thursday….

Velvet Sky posted:

– Photo from Ruby Soho’s wedding…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vixsin

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal