Smackdown and King and Queen of The Ring in Jeddah far from sold out

With just days away from the show, the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event from Jeddah is far from sold out. The show is being held at the Jeddah Superdome.

The majority of the VIP floor seats remain unsold and those are selling for 800 SAR, the equivalent of $210.

Platinum seating, which are behind the VIP seats, are also not in hot demand with two of the three sections remain largely unsold. Platinum tickets are 500 SAR, or around $130.

Regular tickets in the first raised level have sold better, but still several hundreds of tickets remain. Those are 70 SAR, or equivalent of $20.

The highest priced tickets are the VVIP, which are 1,200 SAR each or $320. Those are mainly sold although there are tickets still available for the ringside seats.

Smackdown on the night before is even worse attendance-wise, with VIP floor tickets pretty much all on sale. There are also more VVIP tickets and Platinum available, with first raised level seating doing better in sales.

Regardless of how many people attend the show, WWE will still be paid a cool $50 million and will get an enhanced deal to bring a big five PLE to the market in the next year or so.

Tickets are available through WeBook.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

