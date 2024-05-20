Ricky Starks hopes to be part of AEW All In 2024

During an interview with WhatCulture.com, Ricky Starks commented on wanting to make his return to television…

“The idea of even being at WrestleMania is so…I don’t even think…I think I had that dream, and then I stopped having that dream for whatever reason. Not to be sad or anything. I don’t know why. But I think everybody dreams about that. But AEW has its own WrestleMania, so to speak, with All In. It did suck last year to not be on it. I don’t want to set myself up for disappointment, and I don’t want to publicly say that I’m gonna be on All In this year, and then I just don’t. I’m kind of superstitious like that, in a way. I am, but I’m not. Would it be nice? For sure. Do I know that I will? I don’t know. Do I hope? Yeah.

But if not, I also get it, too. What I mean by that is, I also get like, hey, some shit just don’t work out for you. If we’ve known by now in my career, some things just, it ain’t gonna happen. It ain’t gonna happen for me, and that’s okay. I don’t want to harp on that or focus on that part because I’ll just be stuck in a sh-tty space. So I think what’s next for me is… dude, I have no clue. I don’t know. I have no clue. I would love to be back wrestling and doing something with substance, but that is not in my control. So I don’t know, to be real with you. Hopefully, you see me back on-screen real soon. [Shrugs] Yeah, because I’m ready.”

(quotes: Fightful.com)

