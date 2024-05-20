Missy Hyatt update

The “First Lady of Wrestling” Missy Hyatt has graduated college!

That’s right, the legendary “Walking Riot” Missy Hyatt has graduated from Lively Technical College in Tallahassee, Florida. Her degree appears to be in being a barber.

Missy is best known for her time in World Class and WCW where she was linked to such huge names as “Hollywood” John Tatum, “Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert, and the Steiner Brothers. She also had noteable feuds with the likes of “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman and Madusa.

