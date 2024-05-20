MET-Rx announces multi-year deal with John Cena

MET-Rx, the number one meal replacement brand in sports nutrition, today announced a new multi-year partnership with WWE and Hollywood superstar John Cena.

Cena will star in a new high-energy MET-Rx digital campaign, flexing his fit physique and comedic talents to amplify the brand’s commitment to fueling greatness and inspiring big wins with its high-protein products.

This partnership is a full-circle moment for Cena, who has turned to MET-Rx products for 30 years to supplement his high-protein diet and fuel intense workouts.

“MET-Rx is the original sports nutrition brand, with products I can authentically and enthusiastically recommend because I’ve been using them since the 90s to meet my protein goals and power through workouts,” said Cena. “MET-Rx meal replacement bars prepare me to FLEX big in the ring, in the gym, and on set. I can’t wait to share them and inspire others to challenge themselves and achieve their own goals with this new campaign.”

Cena’s new MET-Rx FLEX campaign is a campy sendup of 90s inspirational fitness videos and gym culture, complete with flashing neon colors, full-body spandex and fanny packs. Each spot portrays Cena’s trademark comedic energy as he flexes, poses, and passionately endorses the benefits of MET-Rx nutrition bars while sharing how these products fueled his own successes.

“The fact that John Cena has used MET-Rx products as part of his fitness regime for three decades, along with his unique ability to authentically connect with people of all walks of life, make him the perfect partner for our next phase of growth,” said Bree Randall, Marketing Director of MET-Rx. “John’s dedication to excellence, relentless pursuit of greatness and genuine passion for educating people about fitness and nutrition will motivate fans to embrace their own ‘MET-Rx FLEX’ and reach their full potential with the help of MET-Rx.”

