Liv Morgan comments on her dating status, contract of TNA star set to expire, more

– Liv Morgan has revealed she is currently single, which means she is no longer dating Bo Dallas.

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey renewed his TNA contract back in 2022, however, this deal is set to expire at the end of this year. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bailey is expected to draw interest from both AEW and WWE. TNA is also expected to be keen in re-signing the former X-Division Champion.

– Marigold has announced Giulia will face Sareee at their July 13th “Summer Destiny” show! This is the second time the two have faced off in a singles match, with the first coming at a freelance show in 2019, where Sareee was victorious.

July 13 Ryogoku Sumo Hall!

The Summit Showdown of Destiny!

Giulia vs Sareee!!! pic.twitter.com/jfEZwR8b4E — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 20, 2024

