Liv Morgan comments on her dating status, contract of TNA star set to expire, more

May 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Liv Morgan has revealed she is currently single, which means she is no longer dating Bo Dallas.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey renewed his TNA contract back in 2022, however, this deal is set to expire at the end of this year. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bailey is expected to draw interest from both AEW and WWE. TNA is also expected to be keen in re-signing the former X-Division Champion.

– Marigold has announced Giulia will face Sareee at their July 13th “Summer Destiny” show! This is the second time the two have faced off in a singles match, with the first coming at a freelance show in 2019, where Sareee was victorious.

