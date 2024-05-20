Jon Moxley doesn’t like Twitter/X

During an appearance on AEW’s Hey! (EW) show, Jon Moxley gave his thoughts on social media. Moxley said the following about Twitter/X in particular…

“I don’t like Twitter, at all. It’s hard to escape it. I feel like Twitter particularly brings out the worst out of everyone. It’s the worst way for people to interact. It’s terrible. Everyone should just drop it.

I will keep it for emergencies. My advice to the entire world be… GET OFF THAT THING. Take it off your phone. Throw it in the garbage. We don’t need Twitter.”

Jon Moxley on Twitter/social media: “I don't like Twitter, at all. It's hard to escape it. I feel like Twitter particularly brings out the worst out of everyone. It's the worst way for people to interact. It's terrible. Everyone should just drop it. I will keep it for… pic.twitter.com/LIO3RGpfS3 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) May 19, 2024

(quote: @DrainBamager)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

