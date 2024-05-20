Injured Cora Jade makes surprise appearance at NXT non-televised live event

At an NXT non-televised live event this weekend in Fort Pierce, Florida, Cora Jade made a surprise return and cut a promo in the ring.

Jade, who is currently recovery from a torn ACL, told the crowd that she is only a few months away from returning to the ring and said that when she returns, she will go after Roxanne Perez and the NXT Women’s title.

The 23-year-old tore her ACL in January, a month after she returned from a four-month hiatus from the ring. Torn ACLs usually take around nine months to heal and she’s only four months in her recovery.

Cora Jade made her return at an NXT live event last night pic.twitter.com/9QeiiFo4JF — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) May 19, 2024

