Injured Cora Jade makes surprise appearance at NXT non-televised live event

May 20, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

At an NXT non-televised live event this weekend in Fort Pierce, Florida, Cora Jade made a surprise return and cut a promo in the ring.

Jade, who is currently recovery from a torn ACL, told the crowd that she is only a few months away from returning to the ring and said that when she returns, she will go after Roxanne Perez and the NXT Women’s title.

The 23-year-old tore her ACL in January, a month after she returned from a four-month hiatus from the ring. Torn ACLs usually take around nine months to heal and she’s only four months in her recovery.

