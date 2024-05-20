Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes notes

– During an appearance on the Rob Brown Show, Damian Priest was asked about his potential interest in pursuing a career in Hollywood. Priest admitted that he wouldn’t mind acting in films, but he will always be a WWE Superstar at heart.

“Like anybody else, it’d be fun. Yes and no. Yes, in the sense of, I wouldn’t mind doing it. It’s something that, who doesn’t want to be a movie star? Having fun with that and creating something new. At my core, I’m a WWE superstar. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do with my life. While I could do something like that, I just can’t see myself not doing my gig now full-time.”

– Cody Rhodes (via Busted Open):

“One thing that might be revealed in the documentary and might put things in a different perspective for people is: I find out about the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble, and I had to leave that room head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve ever had in the wrestling business.”

