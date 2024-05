Independent wrestler “Bad Bones” John Klinger has sadly passed away only 6 days after his 40th Birthday.

Klinger has wrestled for a number of major independent promotions all over the world, as well as a few short stints in TNA Wrestling.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John “Bad Bones” Klinger. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/mcMMTRMOX4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 20, 2024

