AEW personality’s contract set to expire, Ellering compares AOP to LOD, Moxley note

– Fightful reports Mark Henry’s AEW contract is expected to expire this month.

– While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Bill Apter, Paul Ellering was asked why he ultimately decided to manage Authors of Pain. He said “To me, they were like clones of the LOD. Very intense, strong, great character, good people. I would say that they have more of an amateur background, which helps a lot. They were both tremendous athletes. Akam was a national champion multiple times, and he was on the Olympic process. It was just a matter of going. Rezar, he’s fought over 100 sports combat fights.”

– Jon Moxley Once Sewed His Own Nipple Back On After A Match

During their conversation, RJ City brought up a story about Moxley nearly losing his nipple during a 2010 match against Jimmy Jacobs. According to witnesses, Moxley’s nipple “was just hanging there.”

“No, it wasn’t bad at all,” Moxley said. “Sewed it right back on. It was flipping there for a while, and I showed it to everybody, and we had a conversation, until everybody kind of got over it. Then we were in Canada, so they said it would take forever at the emergency room, probably cost money I didn’t have.

“Back then, anything I could self-fix or go to urgent care and then years later, still be getting bills from stitches I got ten years ago,” he explained, “I’m pretty sure I took care of them all by now.”

Is the nipple back to 100?

“Oh, yeah. [Asked if it’s functional] Yeah, yeah. Yeah [there’s feeling.]”

