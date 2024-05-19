The former Peyton Royce open to a Royal Rumble return

In January of 2022, it was reported that WWE reached out to former WWE stars The IIconics (now known as The IInspiration) about being part of the women’s Royal Rumble match for that year. However, the duo turned down the opportunity as they were “happy with their current path” at the time.

During an appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, Cassie Lee (formerly Cassie Lee) noted that she is now interested in making a Rumble appearance…

“Yeah, I’m open to it, for sure. I would love that. It’d be so good to catch up and I mean, it’s the Royal Rumble. We said no last time because we were still pretty hurt about it but, I feel healed now and I feel like I’d love to do that if the opportunity came.”

Cassie last wrestled in October of 2023. Cassie and her husband Shawn Spears, who recently returned to WWE, are expecting their second child later this year.

(quote: PostWrestling.com)

