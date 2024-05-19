Source: Rhodes was supposed to react differently in angle with The Rock

Brian Gewirtz says that Cody Rhodes was supposed to react differently when giving up his WrestleMania 40 Main Event spot to The Rock:

“The idea was supposed to be, it’s like the Nixon-Kenedy debate a little bit where you read the transcript, you’re like ‘Nixon kicked his ass.’ If you watch the actual footage, ‘Oh, he was a sweaty terrible mess.’

Cody, it was supposed to be, in some form, ‘Yeah, F–kin A! Go get em Rock! You’re going to get your ass kicked, Roman! Let’s do this!’ and this uplifting promo. Instead, he looked like someone shot his dog in the face in the parking lot. —

That, I don’t think, helped matters. It might not have changed or affected anything. Certainly, on paper, and I don’t blame Cody for that, he’s real and one of the realest people I’ve ever met.”

(The Masked Man Show)

