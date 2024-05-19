Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Get Married Today In Ohio

Congratulations are in order for a happy couple in All Elite Wrestling.

PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker got married this week.

Soho and Parker reportedly tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Ohio.

As noted, the couple is expecting their first child together, which Soho announced on AEW television last month.

We will keep you updated as more details surface.

