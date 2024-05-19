Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Get Married Today In Ohio

May 19, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Congratulations are in order for a happy couple in All Elite Wrestling.

PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker got married this week.

Soho and Parker reportedly tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Ohio.

As noted, the couple is expecting their first child together, which Soho announced on AEW television last month.

We will keep you updated as more details surface.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. chuck says:
    May 19, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    was the announcement a shoot ? or was it scripted?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jody Threat

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal