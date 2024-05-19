Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker tie the knot

May 19, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW’s Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker tied the knot yesterday in a ceremony held in Ohio.

This is the first marriage for both Soho, 33, and Parker, 40. The two have been dating for several months and last month Ruby announced during an episode of Rampage that she was pregnant with their first child.

Congratulations to the duo!

