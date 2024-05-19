Notes on the recent NXT releases

– Regarding the releases of Valentina Feroz and Boa from WWE, both had struggled with injuries in recent months.

– NXT talent spoken to expressed that Feroz and Boa didn’t get the consistent shots to show what they’re capable of due to said injuries.

– Gable Steveson’s release from WWE “didn’t surprise” several of those spoken to in NXT.

Those spoken to were of the belief that it was a lack of progression, and not his previous trouble with the law that factored into his release from the company.

Source: Fightful Select

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

