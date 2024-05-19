Notes on the recent NXT releases

May 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Regarding the releases of Valentina Feroz and Boa from WWE, both had struggled with injuries in recent months.

– NXT talent spoken to expressed that Feroz and Boa didn’t get the consistent shots to show what they’re capable of due to said injuries.

Gable Steveson’s release from WWE “didn’t surprise” several of those spoken to in NXT.

Those spoken to were of the belief that it was a lack of progression, and not his previous trouble with the law that factored into his release from the company.

Source: Fightful Select

