Konnan says Tony Khan accused him of backstabbing

Konnan revealed that Tony Khan accused him of stabbing him in the back and Told AEW Talent They are Forbidden from Watching The Rumble

“When FTR was working with us, I gave the Tag Team titles to Dragon Lee and his brother Dralistico. The next day, Dragon Lee signed with WWE. He hadn’t signed yet, but the next day he did.”

“Well, Tony went nuts, and I had to fly over there. He went off and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, why are you doing this? I can’t believe you did this. You stabbed me in the back, and you should have told me before.’

So I said, ‘Basically what you’re trying to tell me is you don’t want me to work with WWE again?’ He goes, ‘No, I didn’t say that. I have two witnesses saying I didn’t say that.”’

Konnan then disclosed an interesting detail about the situation, claiming that Tony Khan had issued an edict forbidding AEW talent from watching the Royal Rumble event last year.

”But bro, he had given out that day the order that if he found out anybody was watching Cody at the Royal Rumble when he returned and won, he [Tony Khan] basically gave an edict: ‘I better not find anybody watching that show.’”

