Jose The Assistant Meets With TNA Officials This Weekend

A familiar face to All Elite Wrestling fans was at the TNA iMPACT On AXS taping this weekend.

Former AEW personality Jose The Assistant was at the TNA on AXS taping in Newport, Kentucky, and according to Fightful Select, while at the taping, he met with Tommy Dreamer for “unspecified reasons.”

Jose The Assistant worked for AEW from 2021 until April of 2024, when he was among a group of talent released by the company on 4/1.

We will keep you posted.

