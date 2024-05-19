Chris Jericho Expected Negative Reactions From The Crowd At AEW Dynasty 2024

The crowd reaction to Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty might have surprised some, but not the pro wrestling legend himself.

Fightful Select is reporting that Chris Jericho anticipated the negative crowd response he received during his FTW Championship clash with HOOK at the recent AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event in St. Louis, MO.

Throughout the match, the St. Louis crowd hurled “Please retire!” and “Go home, Jericho, go home!” chants, and loudly booed when he defeated “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” to capture the FTW Championship.

According to those close to Jericho, the crowd reaction during the bout was almost identical to the way he described it to them ahead of time.

In related news, many wrestlers have questioned who, if anyone, smartened up Jericho to the “Jericho Vortex” phrase. The term is used online to describe wrestlers getting sucked into matches and rivalries with the legendary performer.

Whether or not Jericho is aware that “The Learning Tree” moniker he is using is one that was used as a name for a faction in TNA Wrestling, or if he knew that the “Rarified Air” name was used for years by Richard Holliday, is unknown.

The alterations Jericho made to the FTW Championship title belt did, however, come as a surprise to many, including the original owner and creator of the title, current AEW color-commentator and HOOK’s father, Taz.

