WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Producers For 5/17 In Jacksonville, FL.
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 17, 2024 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/17/2024
* QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly
* KOTR: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga: Michael Hayes
* Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms
* QOTR: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble
* DIY vs. Legado Del Fantastma: Shane Helms
* KOTR: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton: Jamie Noble
* WWE Speed: Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews: Nick Aldis
* Dark: Cedric & Ashante vs. The OC: Nick Aldis
* Dark: Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Molly Holly
* Dark: Kofi Kingston vs. Damian Priest: Molly Holly
(H/T: Fightful Select)