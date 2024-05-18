WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Producers For 5/17 In Jacksonville, FL.

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 17, 2024 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/17/2024 * QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly

* KOTR: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga: Michael Hayes

* Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms

* QOTR: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble

* DIY vs. Legado Del Fantastma: Shane Helms

* KOTR: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton: Jamie Noble

* WWE Speed: Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews: Nick Aldis

* Dark: Cedric & Ashante vs. The OC: Nick Aldis

* Dark: Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Molly Holly

* Dark: Kofi Kingston vs. Damian Priest: Molly Holly

(H/T: Fightful Select)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

