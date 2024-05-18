Willow Nightingale Defeats Tam Nakano At STARDOM Event To Retain TBS Women’s Title

Willow Nightingale has another defense of her TBS Women’s Championship under her belt.

As advertised, Nightingale defended her TBS Women’s Championship against Tam Nakano in a rare title defense outside of AEW, defeating the Japanese star at Stardom Flashing Champions 2024.

Following the victory, Nightingale spoke backstage and hinted that things between she and Nakano may not be over yet.

“Tam, I can see exactly why you have a very decorated past,” Nightingale said. “I can see why people love you and absolutely adore you. And a piece of me did feel a little bit bad smashing you in your very cute face and dropping you on your very cute head.”

Nightingale continued, “But this right here — this is the AEW TBS Championship, and I came here to show you what the AEW TBS Champion is all about. So you really brought a fight for me. Like, my goodness. I am sweating. I am pulsing. Oh my goodness. But I’m still a winner. So Tam, maybe this isn’t the end of the line for us. Who knows, really, in this crazy wrestling business. But today, Willow Nightingale was the better woman.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)

