Jade Cargill’s Daughter/Nia Jax, Tyson Fury Dons 3:16 For Big Fight, More

May 18, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– Jade Cargill posted a video of her daughter smiling in an unintimidated fashion at a glaring Nia Jax during their Queen of the Ring quarterfinal match at this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown. “And my daughter stood to this monster 10 toes down,” she wrote. “PROUD.”

– Featured below are the WWE Superstar Sunday previews for tomorrow’s WWE On A&E programs.

– WWE Superstars visited Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, FL. ahead of SmackDown in partnership with the USO to celebrate Military Appreciation Month. WWE released footage from the visit on their X channel today.

– Tyson Fury donned “3:16” on the back of his gear for his ring walk for the first undisputed heavyweight boxing title fight in 25 years at the “Ring Of Fire” event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Fury would go on to lose for the first time in his career via split decision to the new unified four-belt champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

