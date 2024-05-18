Eddie Kingston suffering from leg fracture

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Eddie Kingston is suffering from a tibula fracture to his leg, an injury he sustained during his match against Gabe Kidd last week at the NJPW Resurgence show.

Kingston was suplexed from the apron and onto a table at ringside but his leg violently hit the guard rail. He immediately clutched his right leg and took a while to get on his feet. He still had the beat-down angle with The Elite to follow and went through that as well.

His return will be impacted depending on if he requires surgery. The injury took him out of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing and he was replaced by Darby Allin.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

