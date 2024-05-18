Big Tag-Team Match Added To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits and The Bloodline will do battle next week in Jeddah.

Ahead of the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event next weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a new match has been announced for the “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Added to the lineup for the 5/24 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program is The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins taking on The Bloodline team of Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa.

WWE.com released the following announcement after the 5/17 episode of SmackDown:

The Street Profits go to war with The Bloodline Even without Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits are out for payback, looking to take out Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline. Angelo Dawkins wishes to avenge his loss to The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring Tournament. Newest Bloodline member Tonga Loa will make his WWE debut in this match as well, adding further intrigue to the bout. Don’t miss this huge match, next week at 8/7 C on FOX!

Also scheduled for the 5/24 SmackDown in Jeddah is Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the SmackDown King of the Ring semifinals, Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in the SmackDown Queen of the Ring semifinals, Bayley vs. Chelsea Green, as well as AJ Styles meeting with Nick Aldis.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

