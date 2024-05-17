WWE SmackDown Results 5/17/24

The road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is quarterfinal action in the ongoing 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament, with Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga. For the Queen of the Ring, Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax are scheduled for quarterfinal action.

Additionally, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will make their upcoming title tilt in Jeddah official, as they have their WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 contract signing on the show.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, May 17, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/17/2024)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s Era continues as his “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated opening signature airs to get us started as always. We then shoot into an elaborate video package looking at this year’s King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

After the package wraps up, we see live shots of LA Knight and Tama Tonga, along with the rest of The Bloodline, arriving to the building. Solo Sikoa has a blond-dyed mohawk area, with brown sides and back, as a new hair style. Additional entrance shots of other KOTR and QOTR competitors for tonight are shown and then we settle inside the building.

Queen Of The Ring

Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

The theme for Bianca Belair hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” to a nice pop from the Jacksonville crowd for our opening contest. One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions settles inside the squared circle for our first of two Queen of the Ring tournament bouts scheduled for tonight’s show.

Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits next and she spends some Tiffy-Time staring at the QOTR crown at the start of the entrance area. Stratton settles in the ring as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett walk us through the brackets for the SmackDown side of the QOTR tourney. The bell then sounds and our first match of the evening gets underway.

Belair and Stratton lock up and Belair muscles Stratton into the corner against the turnbuckles. The two have a clean break and Belair poses to the crowd before they re-engage. After another lock-up, Belair backed Stratton into the corner again. After another break, they traded shoves before Stratton slapped Belair. Belair charged Stratton but Stratton moved and pulled Belair down by the hair.

Belair lands a big shot and then gets a waistlock and tosses Stratton down to the mat. Belair hangs on and then takes Stratton down again. Belair made a cover for a two count. Belair landed a clothesline. Stratton came off the ropes and ducked under Belair. Belair laid on the mat and Stratton landed a kick. Stratton dragged Belair to the corner by her hair again.

Stratton stomped Belair in the corner. Belair countered a whip and charged but Stratton got a boot up. Belair countered Stratton with a gutbuster. Belair bounced off the ropes with a moonsault and made the cover for a two count. Belair sold her knee. Belair took Stratton to the corner and blasted away with punches.

Belair pulled Stratton down and Stratton rolled to the floor. Stratton grabbed Belair’s hair and pulled her down. Belair injured her leg on the middle rope. Stratton took Belair to the outside and whipped her into the steps knee first. Belair sold her knee in pain on the floor.

On that note, Graves and Barrett talk us into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return, we see Stratton in a bridge while cranking on the softened up leg of Belair in a unique submission hold. Belair yells in pain and slowly crawls to the ropes to break the hold.

Belair kicks Stratton out to the floor. Back inside the ring, Belair hits a big move on a bum wheel, which she sells afterwards. She hits a big spine buster on Stratton and goes for the cover, but only gets a count of two. Belair gets double-under hooks and hoists Stratton up in Jaded-fashion, but Stratton rolls through for a pin attempt.

Bianca kicks out and gets Tiffy up for the K.O.D., but Stratton avoids it. Stratton takes over from there, and hits a hip-attack to Belair in the corner followed by a running double stomp for a close two count of her own. The Jacksonville crowd breaks out in an “EST! EST!” chant as Stratton continues to take it to “The EST of WWE.”

Belair hits a German suplex that sends Stratton floating over and crashing onto her face. She goes for the cover, but Stratton kicks out before the count of two. A loud “This is Awesome!” chant spreads throughout VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena as both recover. Belair grabs Stratton but her feet, but Stratton holds onto the skirting around the ring apron.

The ref fixes it after she lets go and Stratton gets in a cheap shot and capitalizes with a big move for a super close two count. Tiffany goes up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Belair cuts her off and on one good leg, hoists her up off the top and connects with her K.O.D. finish for the win. With the victory, Belair advances in the QOTR and will face the winner of tonight’s Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill bout.

Winner and ADVANCING: Bianca Belair

Backstage With Logan Paul, LA Knight & Nick Aldis

After the match, Graves and Barrett talk about the announcement last week that WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul will be the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A video package airs to show footage from last week’s face-to-face between Cody and Logan, and then we shoot live backstage. We see Logan walking the halls. He approaches SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis’ office and out pops Aldis with LA Knight.

Knight smirks in Logan’s face. Aldis tells Logan, “This way,” and the two head into his office. Knight smiles real big again as we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see footage of WWE stars at the Naval Station Mayport from Jacksonville and then footage of servicemen from the area are shown in uniform in the crowd as part of WWE Military Appreciation Month.

Live backstage we see Byron Saxton standing by with the other half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Jade Cargill. Saxton asks her about her QOTR showdown tonight against Nia Jax. She says she’s heard all about Jax, but to her, she’s just in her way. Belair approaches Cargill excited. Jade asks how her knee is. Belair says it’s fine if she’s got to stand across the ring from her next week.

Jade tells her they’ll take things one step at a time. Belair tells her to go do her thing. Jade heads off and we shoot back inside the arena. Graves and Barrett are shown at the commentary desk talking about the new-and-improved Bloodline. We see footage from Solo Sikoa’s talk with Paul Heyman last week where he claimed Roman Reigns put him in charge of The Bloodline until he returns.

