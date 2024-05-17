WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week’s Show In Jeddah

The road to WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 will wind down next week.

Ahead of next week’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, matches and segments for the final show leading up to WWE’s next premium live event were announced.

On tap for the May 24 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the SmackDown Semifinal match in the ongoing 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Additionally, Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax will take place in the SmackDown Semifinal bout of the ongoing 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, AJ Styles will meet with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and Bayley will meet Chelsea Green and/or Piper Niven in the ring.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

