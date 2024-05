TKO shares hit a year-to-date high today, with stocks trading at over $105 at time of this writing.

This represents a 29% increase year-to-date and gives the company a market cap of $17.83 billion.

The $105 figure is still below its 52-week high which was $118.04 in August 2023.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

