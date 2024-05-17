Tiffany Stratton and Rey Mysterio notes

– On the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested that Tiffany Stratton should start to dress more modestly as a way to obtain heel heat.

He said “Bro, let’s be honest, she wears less clothes out there than anybody on the roster. Way less. Way less to the fact that you’re watching her matches because something’s gonna pop out. Bro, guys ain’t gonna boo that! Right there, if she really wanted to get heat, the first thing she’s gonna do is cover that s**t up! ‘You’re gonna have to pay! You wanna see this, man? You’re gonna have to pay top dollar.’ That gets her heat.”

– Rey Mysterio (via the Jaxxon Podcast) was asked if he still gets jitters when he wrestles:

“Every night. Even when it’s non-televised, I still get that jittering feeling like, ‘Sh=t; I don’t want to f–k up. I want to make sure everything comes out right.’

I always tell myself, the day I no longer feel that, that’s the time to tap out.”

