Report: No backstage heat on Tiffany Stratton

There is no backstage heat on Tiffany Stratton, according to PWinsider:

“After speaking to several credible sources, we are told she’s absolutely not in trouble for anything internally within WWE and that Stratton’s been nothing but praised by management and other talents since moving to the main roster a few months back.”

“Despite the rumors, we are told that Stratton’s status within the company is unchanged and she remains on good footing, as she’s seen as someone with a very high upside by management.”

Stratton received fan backlash over a video that was shared to her Instagram story. It was a video of Tiffany knocking Jade Cargill off the ring apron but the issue was that there was also audio of a person using the phrase “black b=tch.”

