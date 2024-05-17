Priest vs. McIntyre in Glasgow, Ivar confirms injury, and a NXT star injured

– Ivar confirms he’s out of action indefinitely. He posted:

“There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clarify. Yes I am injured. Yes it is very serious. No I have not had surgery. Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future. That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all. No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you as soon as I can”

– The world title match with Damian Priest defending against Drew McIntyre is expected to take place at WWE Clash at the Castle on 6/16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

– Fightful reports Eddy Thorpe suffered a “freak accident” hip injury in his NXT Underground match with Dijak back in December and is expected back on NXT TV soon.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

