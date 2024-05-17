NXT to keep its current time slot once it moves to The CW

The CW have confirmed that NXT will remain on Tuesday nights once the show transitions to their network from USA Network in October of this year.

Unveiling their fall schedule today, NXT is listed as airing from 8PM to 10PM as part of a new, five-year deal between WWE and The CW.

This is the first time that NXT will be on network television and the first time that it has aired outside of USA Network in the United States since it moved to cable in September 2019.

The CW is trying to push into live sports with 500 hours of WWE, NASCAR, LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball, and other sports coming to the network in 2025.

