Kingston injury update, Foley tells Taylor Shift story, AEW/WWE interested in Japan star

– Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima recently became a free agent having dropped the title to Yuma Anzai at AJPW’s Dream Power Series. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has stated that both WWE and AEW have significant interest in Nakajima. WWE do already have ties with him and they sent Charlie Dempsey to AJPW to challenge Nakajima in early 2024.

– Eddie Kingston’s injury was confirmed to be a Broken Leg, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Mick Foley sharing a story about Taylor Swift being there for Jeff Jarrett’s family through tough time:

“Taylor, who had become a neighbor of Jeff’s & was a regular part of the girls lives as they grew up. She did not just take them out for that one day; she was there for them during the most difficult part of their lives. She baked cookies, she sang in their living room, she babysat while Jeff was at his wife’s bedside; she was a true friend and a shining example of kindness when kindness was needed most”

