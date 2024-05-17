Bret Hart legacy championship replica title now available for sale

WWE launched the Bret “Hit Man” Hart legacy championship replica title today, an all pink, black, and white title which is different from any other legacy replica title already available in WWE’s collection.

“Every inch of the belt is dressed in subtle and stunning tributes to Bret Hart. It is ‘The Excellence of Execution’ personified in collectible form and a must-have for the die-hard sports entertainment fan,” reads the description of the title, which retails at a cool $749.99 price.

The item is in stock now and available to ship within one business day. Free shipping is available if you use the code WWE29 at WWEShop.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996



Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

