AEW Collision and Rampage SPOILERS for Saturday Night

On May 16th 2024, AEW taped episodes of Collision and Rampage that will air on May 18th. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Josh Dionio…

COLLISION

Will Osprey over Shane Taylor to start

FTR and Bryan Danielson over Vincent, Dutch, and Lance Archer

Orange Cassidy over Isaiah of Private Party

Hook over Johnny TV

Katsuyori Shibata over Rocky Romero

Bryan Keith over Beefcake Bronson

Serena Deeb over Anna Jay

Nick Wayne over Jack Cartwheel

RAMPAGE

Kyle O’Reilly over Lee Moriarty

Rush over Cody Chunn

Deonna Purazzo over Robin Renegade

Brian Cage over Anthony Bowens

AEW COLLISION TIME pic.twitter.com/BVngkzoXjn — CHURRO | vtuber (@EL_CHURROVT) May 17, 2024

