AEW Collision and Rampage SPOILERS for Saturday Night
On May 16th 2024, AEW taped episodes of Collision and Rampage that will air on May 18th. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Josh Dionio…
COLLISION
Will Osprey over Shane Taylor to start
FTR and Bryan Danielson over Vincent, Dutch, and Lance Archer
Orange Cassidy over Isaiah of Private Party
Hook over Johnny TV
Katsuyori Shibata over Rocky Romero
Bryan Keith over Beefcake Bronson
Serena Deeb over Anna Jay
Nick Wayne over Jack Cartwheel
RAMPAGE
Kyle O’Reilly over Lee Moriarty
Rush over Cody Chunn
Deonna Purazzo over Robin Renegade
Brian Cage over Anthony Bowens
