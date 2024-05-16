WWE News and Notes

– On Thursday morning, WWE announced that Ivar of the Viking Raiders will be out of action indefinitely.

– Jey Uso’s YEET t-shirt has literally not moved out of the top selling t-shirts on WWE Shop since it was released. If it’s not number one, it’s usually always in the top-5.

– Via Brandon Thurston: Looks like NXT is staying on Tuesday nights when the show moves to The CW in the fall.

Variety: “Elsewhere on the schedule, WWE’s ‘NXT’ will stand alone on Tuesdays, airing from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.”

– Via X:

New announcement regarding the appointment of the new president! ① Target – “Strengthen relationship with WWE”#CyberFight#noah_ghc#WWE pic.twitter.com/LIcVUjaQw4 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 16, 2024

