WOW source on the departure of The Tonga Twins

In response to our May 9th post, The Tonga Twins leave WOW, we received the following from Women of Wrestling:

This article is inaccurate as these women were all released by WOW

VICKY LYNN Cussed out Penelope Pink in front of a bunch of us in the makeup room David saw this .

VICKY LYNN bullied makeup , production staff , wrestlers alike .

Tonga Twins bullied multiple talent like Crystal Waters , Ariel Sky and injured talent like WreckingBall .

Tonga Twins are very dangerous to work with, sold bootleg merchandise , constantly tagged WWE in efforts to grab attention and constantly said how “WWE is on our time” . They went to Nattie and TJ’s school and were asked to not come back after they refused to do cardio drills .

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

