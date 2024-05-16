TNA, Impact Report, 5/16/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute coverage from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call. Gerweck.net‘s detailed coverage begins at 8:30 pm.

Match 1. Ash by Elegance (with Concierge) VS Xia Brookside

Concierge starts the show announcing Ash by Elegance to the crowd. The two continue their feud by brawling from the ring to the floor. Ash slams Xia’s head on the stairs and soaks in the boos. Xia recovers and hits Ash from behind. She follows up with a back elbow to the jaw and backdrop. Back in the ring, Xia is distracted by the Concierge and DDT’d by Ash. Ash hits the swanton and it is over.

Winner, Ash by Elegance

Xia knocks out Ash with a bangled bracelet.

Rosemary has a vignette about being left alone, because Havok is out of action. She pulls out a knife and appears to be up to something.

Santino Marella approaches Kushida. He asks Kushida if he has been sick since working with Jonathan Gresham. He says he feels better now. Santino admits he was sick too after being near him.

Match 2. Alan Angels VS Leon Slater

The two both try a furious kick exchange. Slater eventually delivers a backspring back elbow and a dive to the floor on Angels. Angels trips up Leon in the apron and lays in some boots, before tossing him in the ring. The ref falls to the floor and starts puking up a black substance… which has infected him from Gresham last week. Slater pump kicks Angels back in the ring. Angels delivers a series of suplexes. Leon lands a leg lariat and hits a swanton 450 for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Leon Slater

Kon enters and snaps the neck of Alan Angels. Slater makes the save and dumps Kon to the floor. Kon then snaps a security officials neck as he leaves.

Gabby LiSpisa interviews Jake Something. Deaner comes out next because Gabby blames Deaner for the recent loss they had as a team. Deaner admits they are cousins. Deaner says he has his back and so do the people. Jake says you weren’t with him when he joined Violent by Design. Deaner says he is sorry. Jake levels Deaner. He looks to the crowd and hears boos.

Gia Miller interviews Speedball Mountain. Trent Seven and Mike Bailey will have to face each other next week to see who is #1 contender for the X Division Championship. The partners will meet next week.

Match 3. Frankie Kazarian VS Maclin

Maclin is fresh off taking out The Rascalz. Maclin knocks Kaz to the floor. He follows and lands a series of chops and suplexes him on the apron. He hears a smattering of cheers. Back in the ring, Kaz suplexes Maclin into the corner turnbuckle. Kaz fails to lock on the chicken wing, but forearms a diving Maclin to the floor. Following with a legdrop, Kaz then lays in the boots. Maclin counters with a suplex out of the corner. Maclin backbreakers Kaz after several chops and a lariat. He then spears him threw the ropes to the floor. Back in the ring, he clotheslines Kaz. Kaz slips free from being tied up in the ropes. They end up throwing hands on the apron. Kaz rakes the eyes. Kaz backdrops Maclin to the floor hard. Maclin barely beats the 10 count back in the ring, but he lands a psycho knee and a top rope headbutt. Kaz school boys Maclin and floats to a chicken wing. Maclin escapes, but is leg-dropped by Kaz. Maclin and Kaz end up on the top rope. Maclin blocks the flux and headbutts Kaz to the tree of woe. Trey Miguel runs down and distracts Maclin. Zack Wentz sprays paint in Maclin’s eyes. Fade to black and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Kaz

Gail Kim is shown with Giselle Shaw. Shaw is somber still from her loss to Jordynne Grace. Kim takes her hand and says she will help her.

Mike Santana continues part two of his story. He talks about rehab, getting sober and being a parent. He says he got his life together for her. He says he has learned to be his biggest cheerleader. That belief in himself brought him back to TNA.

First Class, AJ Francis and Rich Swann are shown in the crowd. Swann is counting money and AJ cuts a promo about being in the VIP box to watch the champions. Swann grabs the mic and says they want all the gold.

Match 4. Champions Challenge Match. The All Stars, Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Dani Luna, Jody Threat and Steph De Lander VS TNA Champions, Moose, Jordynne Grace, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich, Laredo Kid and Mustafa Ali

There are special rules to this match apparently, but I have no idea what they are. They aren’t really explaining it yet. They all just start brawling into a tv break. Once back, Luna has Grace in a headlock. Grace gets free and they take turns shouldering each other. Grace gets the best of her initially, but Luna school girls her. Grace tags in Kid. Apparently only 6 people can be on the apron at a time. The rest of the team has to wait their turn on the floor behind their corner. Luna tags in De Lander and Masha tags in. Steph wants no part of her. She tags in Threat. Threat slaps Masha and attacks Alisha on the apron. Masha lands some forearms to the back of the head. Threat delivers a back elbow and come lariats in the corner. She gets a two count off a suplex. Alisha tags in and she kicks Threat repeatedly and crossbodies her. Threat hurls Edwards into the ropes and double knees her in the back. She follows up with a suplex and then a stalled suplex. Masha tags back in and lays in some punches. Alisha tags back in, but Luna comes in. Eddie and Myers take them out. Back from break, Ali misses a elbow on Jody. Ryan Nemeth tags in and lands a running forearm and dropkick. He then DDT’s him. The System distract Ryan, allowing Ali to neckbreaker him and tag in Moose, The World Champion. He takes out Nemeth with clotheslines, before tagging in Eddie. Eddie lands more clotheslines. Moose tags back in and they double Ryan. Moose follows up with chops. Ryan mounts a comeback with fists, but Moose chops him down and tags in Myers. Nemeth is then doubled by Eddie and Myers. Ali wants in, but The System won’t tag him in. Moose and Myers double Nemeth. Grace starts arguing with Masha and Alisha on the floor. Ali walks out of the building. Nemeth out of nowhere, hits the dangerzone. He tags in Hardy. Moose and Hardy go at it. Hardy hiptosses him and side effects him. A delete chant breaks out. Alisha jumps on Hardy’s back. Eddie tags in. Sami tags in. He knees Eddie in the face. He then goes for the piledriver, but Myers tags in. Sami takes them both out with a DDT. Hendry tags in. He clotheslines everyone and fallaways both of them. Hendry pop up powerbombs Myers. He goes for the pin and everyone jumps in the ring. The match has totally broken down. Grace dives on Sami on the floor. Kid takes out EY with a moonsault to the floor. Jody stagedives everyone on the floor next. Hendry is doubled by the tag champs, but they can’t put him away. Hendry delivers a standing ovation on Myers and it is over.

Winners, The All Stars.

They celebrate in the ring. Lights go out and we see PCO being brought back to life in the entrance ramp. He has a bag. He enters the ring. The All Starts are still there. He walks up to Steph De Lander and starts dumping random things on the floor. He finally pulls out a black, dead rose and hands it to her. She takes it and smiles, even though she is scared. The show ends.

