The Undertaker on his issues with Giant Gonzalez

The Undertaker revealed that he once hit Giant Gonzalez for real after Gonzalez hit him in the neck one too many times. In the latest Six Feet Under (via Fightful), Undertaker explained what his issue with Gonzalez was but admitted that his lack of skill wasn’t his fault.

He said: “I should have been in the ring with Yoko. Instead, I’m riding out on a chariot with a big black vulture. That big black vulture was there to pick the bones of that sorry match. It’s amazing I survived the early years of my career. The opponents…I’m not going to name names, but I’ll name that one because I’ve talked about it a lot and he’s deceased anyway. Giant Gonzalez, wow. He made Khali look like Lou Thesz. It was such a struggle. It wasn’t his fault. It was what it was. You can only do what you can do. On paper, what a viable threat to the Undertaker. He’s a foot taller than me. He was damn near 7 foot 8 and had the muscle suit with the fur. Once I was done, I was done. ‘I need to have some cold beverages and try to wash this out of my memory.’ They were awful. I don’t think I had one good match with him. I tried. I tried hard. I was trying to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. I was killing myself. He was so limited in what he could do. ‘Just grab me, throw me around.’ That was no-sell Taker where it was all about the character. I was having to reach the outer banks of (what I could do). ‘Maybe he kicks the sh-t out of me for five or six minutes and we figure a way out of this.’”

