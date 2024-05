Source: The Tonga Twins were actually released by WOW

In response to our May 9th post, The Tonga Twins leave WOW, a WOW source tells u:

This article is inaccurate as these women were all released by WOW

VICKY LYNN Cussed out Penelope Pink in front of a bunch of us in the makeup room David saw this .

VICKY LYNN bullied makeup , production staff , wrestlers alike .

Tonga Twins bullied multiple talent like Crystal Waters , Ariel Sky and injured talent like WreckingBall .

Tonga Twins are very dangerous to work with, sold bootleg merchandise , constantly tagged WWE in efforts to grab attention and constantly said how “WWE is on our time” .

