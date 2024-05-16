Natalya/WWE contract update, Corgan on a possible NWA/WWE crossover

– Speaking to ComicBook.com (via POST Wrestling), Billy Corgan was asked about a potential crossover between the NWA and NXT. I would love that. With NXT coming, we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We’ve seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents. They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE, but we [are not] sort of thinking about it in the sense, like, we’re waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them.

– It was recently reported that Becky Lynch’s WWE contract will expire in June 2024. At the time the story broke, she had not yet signed a new deal.

On Fightful’s The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp disclosed that Natalya’s WWE contract is nearing its end, stating, “Nattie is still set to be a free agent in a couple of weeks.”

Natalya signed with WWE in January 2007 and made her main roster debut in April 2008.

In nearly two decades with WWE, she has held the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Tamina.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

