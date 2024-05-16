Mercedes Mone goes through a table in her first action on AEW TV

Mercedes Mone got some AEW action last night on Dynamite, her first since she made her debut in March, and ended up going through a table.

Mone, playing the heel, was involved in a contract signing in-ring segment with TBS champion Willow Nightingale and after some bickering, Willow told her that the last time they were in the ring together, she walked out as champion while Mone didn’t walk out at all.

The line got a big pop from the crowd, but Mone was not impressed. She slapped Willow, grabbed the TBS title from the table and tried to take a shot at Nightingale. The champ ducked, kicked Mone in the stomach, lifted her up and hit a gut wrench power bomb through the table, a spot which also lifted the crowd on its feet.

Mone laid dead as Nightingale lifted the title and the crowd roared in approval. Referees and medical then attended to Mone who sold the move big time.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

